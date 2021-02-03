In a statement released as he addressed his members behind closed doors, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) condemned Greene’s comments questioning the veracity of school shootings, encouraging political violence and promulgating anti-Semitic falsehoods.

But he said he would not bow to demands that she be removed from her committee assignments and accused Democrats of pursuing a “partisan power grab” by seeking to control the minority party’s internal decisionmaking and following a double standard on member conduct.

AD

AD

“In the end, this resolution continues to distract Congress,” McCarthy said.

As Republicans met on Capitol Hill Wednesday afternoon, the Democratic-run House Rules Committee voted to advance a measure stripping Greene of her committees, setting up a floor vote Thursday.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) said Democrats were forced to act after McCarthy and other Republicans declined to do so on their own. Democrats acknowledged the unprecedented nature of the move, but said it was necessary given the nature of Greene’s conduct.

“We have never had a member like this before,” said Rep. James McGovern (D-Mass.), the Rules Committee chairman. “This is truly sick stuff.”

AD

The events Wednesday highlighted the turmoil in the Republican ranks over how to handle the rising extremism and embrace of bogus claims among the party’s base, as well as the paralysis of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in the face of the convulsions.

AD

Greene (R-Ga.) was elected last year after having embraced the baseless QAnon ideology during her campaign. She suggested in social media videos taped before her election to Congress that mass shootings were “false flag” events staged by gun-control advocates and has also made social media postings supporting calls for the assassination of prominent Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Those statements — some of which were only recently widely publicized — and the GOP’s decision last week to place Greene on the House education and budget committees have heightened calls for action from Democrats and sparked rising frustrations from Republicans who fear their entire party will be tarred by association.

AD

“That’s not what the Republican Party stands for,” said Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee who served as governor during the 2017 mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school that Greene has publicly questioned.

AD

“What she said about Parkland is wrong, disgusting,” Scott added. “I was there an hour, just a few hours after it happened. I talked to the families that lost their loved ones … She’s not going to be the face of the party, and it’s wrong, what she said.”

The reluctance to sanction Greene is tied up in the party’s internal debate over whether to create more distance from former president Donald Trump, who has praised Greene, refused to denounce QAnon, and will stand trial next week in the Senate on the impeachment charge that he incited the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

AD

McCarthy, for instance, went from publicly holding Trump responsible for the riot and recommending his censure to visiting Trump at his Florida estate last week to secure his support for Republicans ahead of the 2022 midterms.

Greene did not respond to questions from reporters outside her Capitol Hill office Wednesday. In Twitter posts, she referred to a “Democrat mob cancel campaign” and called on McCarthy to stand strong on her behalf.

AD

“No matter what [McCarthy] does it would never be enough for the hate America Democrats,” she wrote. “They are only set out to destroy Republicans, your jobs, our economy, your children’s education and lives, steal our freedoms, and erase God’s creation.”

Hoyer’s announcement came after McCarthy met with Greene on Tuesday evening in his Capitol office. McCarthy immediately afterward called a snap meeting of the House GOP steering committee, which recommends committee assignments, but the group took no action.

AD

According to two Republicans familiar with the meeting, McCarthy proposed no particular course of action to the group — which typically takes its cues from the party’s top leader — and instead called for an airing of views and options on how to handle Greene’s remarks. The Republicans spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a private meeting.

AD

With Democrats planning to advance a resolution stripping Greene from her panels, McCarthy spoke to Hoyer by phone Wednesday. “It was not a productive discussion,” said one Democratic aide familiar with the conversation, prompting Hoyer’s announcement that the vote on Greene’s committees would move forward.

“I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments,” Hoyer said in a statement.

AD

Hoyer declined to detail his discussions with McCarthy to reporters but said that the House had an obligation to act. “We’re not really concerned about it being an embarrassment to the [Republican] party, but we certainly are concerned about her being an embarrassment to the Congress of the United States,” he said, adding that in his 40 years of congressional service, he could not recall any comparable behavior.

AD

The standoff came ahead of the highly anticipated afternoon meeting of House Republicans — the first in-person conference meeting the group has staged in months — where the key debate was expected to be whether Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) could continue in her role as the No. 3 party leader after voting last month to impeach Trump for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Republicans could take a vote Wednesday evening on Cheney’s continued service as GOP conference chairwoman, GOP aides said. But now, Greene’s status within the GOP appears to be the dominant discussion topic.

AD

Privately, Republican leaders and their aides have sought to rally their members around process arguments, arguing that it would set harmful precedents to both punish a member for statements he or she made before joining Congress and to have the majority party remove a minority member from committees without the minority party’s consent.

AD

But those objections are likely to fall flat politically for Republicans, who are in danger of being yoked to QAnon, the extremist ideology that law enforcement officials have called a domestic terrorism threat, should the House proceed with a vote Thursday.

The debate played out at an afternoon meeting of the House Rules Committee, which prepared the committee measure for the floor vote Thursday. Republicans on the panel all denounced Greene’s remarks but called for a more deliberate approach to taking action against her.

AD

“We ought to follow a process that will allow us in a deliberative way to establish the facts and discuss the implications and move from there,” said Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), the panel’s top Republican, who called Greene’s comments “extraordinarily disturbing.”

But RMcGovern noted that Greene has refused to apologize for her remarks and said he was not concerned about creating a slippery slope.

AD

“If the precedent’s going to be that if somebody advocates putting a bullet in the head of a member … if that is going to be the new determination as to what it takes to throw people off of committees, I’m fine with that,” McGovern said.

Democrats have already signaled they plan to make the rise of extremism on the right a campaign issue going forward, launching a $500,000 ad campaign this week tying several swing-district Republicans to QAnon and the violence at the Capitol over the reluctance to impeach Trump.