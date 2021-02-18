Biden is being briefed on the weather emergencies several times a day, the White House says.

“Jill and I are keeping Texas, Oklahoma, and other impacted states in our prayers,” Biden wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning. “I’ve declared states of emergency, authorized FEMA to provide generators and supplies, and am ready to fulfill additional requests.”

Competent government was a central promise of Biden’s campaign, and personal empathy has long been part of his identity. The Texas storm arguably calls for both.

Still, Biden so far has not opted for higher-profile gestures such as visiting the stricken areas, making public comments or seizing on the electrical failures to push his infrastructure plan. His administration is engulfed in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki said a presidential trip could disrupt police and rescue efforts in the disaster zones.

But on Thursday, the White House sought to make clear that the administration was doing what it could to help. It announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had provided 60 generators to Texas in an effort to keep hospitals powered and water pumps running. FEMA has also supplied 729,000 liters of water and delivered 10,000 wool blankets and 50,000 cotton blankets, officials said.

One top White House aide said the government’s push to respond to the novel coronavirus has created a network that is paying off in this different crisis.

“There is a silver lining to the very dark cloud of covid, which is that our FEMA teams have been deeply embedded for quite a long time … across the country and in this affected region,” Liz Sherwood-Randall, Biden’s homeland security adviser, told reporters.

“There’s a great deal of familiarity among the people involved in needing to work these issues now, because they’ve been working for quite a while on covid response,” she said, referring to covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Sherwood-Randall said the storms highlight the need for a large-scale rethinking of American infrastructure and energy policy, forecasting a broader debate that the White House may soon pursue.

The weather emergencies demonstrate again that climate change is real, she said, “and we’re not adequately prepared for it. The infrastructure is not built to withstand these extreme conditions. … We know that we can’t just react to extreme weather events; we actually need to plan for them and prepare for them.”

Although Biden has made calls and been kept informed by top advisers, he has largely focused in recent days on what his administration views as the biggest challenge confronting his presidency — the coronavirus response and vaccine distribution.

The storms that have gripped the Southwest and left millions of Texans without power did not come up Tuesday night during Biden’s hour-long CNN town hall, and he did not comment publicly about them Wednesday as his Twitter feed urged Americans to embrace vaccines and mask-wearing.

The politics of natural disasters can be among the thorniest and least predictable for presidents, in part because they present such a stark test of competence.

George W. Bush was heavily criticized for his administration’s failure to prepare for and respond adequately to Hurricane Katrina, arguably hurting Republicans the next year in the 2006 midterm elections. President Donald Trump took hits for appearing unconcerned at times about the damage Hurricane Maria inflicted on Puerto Rico in 2017.

On Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) was ridiculed for traveling with his family to Cancun, Mexico, as many of those in his home state were left without power, food or safe drinking water. Cruz rushed home Thursday afternoon, saying it was his daughters who’d wanted the trip.

“With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends,” Cruz said in a statement. “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.”

Responding to a reporter’s question about Cruz, Psaki sought to poke gently at the senator without criticizing him directly. “I don’t have any updates on the exact location of Sen. Ted Cruz, nor does anyone at the White House,” she said.

“The many people across the state who are without power, without the resources they need — we expect that would be the focus of anyone in the state or surrounding states who was elected to represent them,” she added. “But I don’t have any update on his whereabouts.”

Biden is being briefed several times daily about conditions in the affected states, Psaki said. But she suggested that he might not visit the region anytime soon.

“One of the factors to consider here is what the impact is — the footprint of a presidential trip,” she said. “It can take up resources, it can take up the time and energy of police and security. And so those are factors we consider as we determine when and where he’ll visit.”

Instead, Biden has sought to signal his concern through official actions. The president almost immediately approved a federal emergency declaration requested by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), authorizing the federal government to coordinate disaster relief efforts.

On Wednesday, the White House announced that FEMA was supplying generators and moving diesel into the state to boost the supply of backup power.

By Thursday afternoon, power had been restored in much of Texas, but the operator of the state’s electricity grid said rotating power outages might be still required for several more days.

Biden approved a similar emergency declaration for Oklahoma at the request of Gov. Kevin Stitt (R), the White House announced Thursday.

“Thank you @POTUS for your quick action to approve our request,” the governor wrote on Twitter.