Politico reported earlier Monday that Barrett had a deal for a book about how judges should avoid letting their decisions be shaped by personal feelings, but did not identify the publisher. Other Supreme Court justices who have released books in recent years include Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor.
By Hillel Italie | AP
April 20, 2021 at 1:08 a.m. UTC
Today’s Headlines
The most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.
By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy