Two candidates have dropped out since Saturday’s South Carolina primary and ahead of Super Tuesday, remaking the race as 14 states and American Samoa get ready to hold their contests.

The major candidates competing on Super Tuesday are former vice president Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is on ballots for the first time.

