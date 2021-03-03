“I have learned from what has been an incredibly difficult situation for me as well as other people,” he said. “I have learned an important lesson. I am sorry. I am sorry for whatever pain I have caused anyone. I never intended it.”

Cuomo (D), 63, maintained that he had never touched any woman “inappropriately” but admitted that his behavior had caused harm in ways he said he did not recognize at the time.

“It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it,” he said. “I feel awful about it, and frankly I am embarrassed by it, and that is not easy to say. But that is the truth.”

He said he would not step back from his official duties, despite his mistakes.

“I’m not going to resign,” he said. “I work for the people of the state of New York. They elected me.”

The three-term governor had faced increasing pressure for more than a week, after two women he worked with alleged he had sexually harassed them, accounts that were at least partially backed up by contemporaneous records.

Advisers have said they believe he can weather the scandal if no more women come forward and the independent investigation by Attorney General Letitia James (D) fails to show anything more damning than what has been alleged so far.

Cuomo decided to appear publicly Wednesday, after a day when no new women came forward, according to a person close to him, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal discussions. The governor still has not spoken to his entire staff about the allegations.

The accusations by the women have eroded Cuomo’s political standing, leading prominent members of his own party, such as President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) to call for an investigation into his behavior. Some New York legislators and one House member from the state’s Democratic delegation, have called for his resignation.

On Monday, after trying to arrange earlier investigations under his own auspices, Cuomo referred the matter to James, who announced that she would hire outside investigators and produce a public report of their findings.

Cuomo also is facing an investigation by federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York into his administration’s handling of nursing homes during the pandemic, including a decision to delay the release of the total number of nursing home deaths.

Calls for a harassment investigation arose in late February when his former executive assistant Charlotte Bennett, 25, told the New York Times that the governor asked her in the spring of 2020 about her sex life, asked if she had slept with older men and told her that he would be interested in relationships with women in their 20s.

She said she gave a statement about the interaction with a special counsel to the governor and showed the New York Times contemporaneous text messages discussing Cuomo’s behavior. She voluntarily moved to another job in the Cuomo administration but said she later left government service because of the anger she felt over what had happened.

Bennett’s allegations followed claims by a former New York economic development official, Lindsey Boylan, who said that Cuomo harassed her on multiple occasions, including one incident where he kissed her without her consent.

Cuomo’s advisers said Boylan’s claims were untrue, and Cuomo released a statement saying he never “inappropriately touched anybody.” But in response to Bennett’s claims, the governor released a statement saying that he has a habit of joking with people, in public and private, about their personal lives as part of an “attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business.”

“I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended,” Cuomo said in the statement Sunday. “I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.”

A third woman Monday posted an account of unwelcome encounter with Cuomo at a 2019 wedding in which he touched her back and, when she removed his hand, clasped her face, kissed her and called her aggressive. Unlike the others, Anna Ruch was not a government employee working with Cuomo.

Cuomo said that he typically greeted people with hugs and kisses, and pointed to existing photographs of this behavior as evidence that he had no ill intent.

“You can find hundreds of pictures of me kissing people,” he said. “It is my way of greeting people.” He noted that it was also a habit of his father, former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo.

The younger Cuomo met Ruch at a wedding for an adviser, who made clear this week that he is leaving the governor’s office, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Cuomo’s remarks Wednesday came as part of another streamed briefing on declining coronavirus infection, hospitalization and death rates. He announced that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had arrived in New York and that large vaccination sites in the state planned to stay open 24 hours a day.