The letter was intended both as a message to the state’s chief legal officer, Letitia James, who is leading the investigation, and the broader public about how a fair and transparent investigation of workplace misconduct should be handled.

The groups asked for James to adopt a civil law standard for determining Cuomo’s potential wrongdoing, as opposed to the criminal standard of “beyond a reasonable doubt.” They asked for “the full collection of relevant evidence” from contemporaneous sources and witnesses, and for the accusers not to be discounted because of questions of their sexual history, mental health struggles or record of championing “women’s causes.”

“Transparency is critical with respect to the survivor’s right to seek justice. If there is a credible finding that sexual harassment or assault occurred, there must be consequences; in this case, Gov. Cuomo’s resignation,” the coalition wrote in the letter.

“There is not a broad public understanding of what fair and thorough investigations look like,” said Shaunna Thomas, the co-founder of UltraViolet, a feminist group focused on ending sexism, who helped draft the letter. “This is a potentially crucial and paradigm-shifting moment for survivor justice.”

The letter was signed by 14 organizations, including Time’s Up, the National Alliance to End Sexual Violence, the National Women’s Law Center, Survivors Know and Women’s March. Other signatories include the ‘me too’ Movement, a group founded by Tarana Burke; Tewa Women United, a Native American group in New Mexico; Girls for Gender Equity; and PB Work Solutions, a workplace training consultancy headed by Paula Brantner.

Cuomo, 63, has maintained that he had never touched any woman “inappropriately” but has admitted and apologized for behavior that had caused harm in ways he said he did not recognize at the time. He has refused calls to resign and asked the public to await the conclusion of James’s investigation before passing judgment on him.

He initially worked to limit James’s independent authority over the investigation, proposing that a retired federal judge lead the probe and then that James work with the chief judge of New York, Janet DiFiore, to pick someone to lead the investigation. James refused those terms, after which Cuomo agreed to refer the matter to her for an independent investigation with subpoena power.

The letter writers said they do not doubt James’s intent to conduct a fair investigation of the Cuomo accusations, but nonetheless said a “comprehensive list of characteristics” for such an investigation needs to be publicly declared. A spokesperson for James announced Friday that she had asked Cuomo’s office to retain all documents that could be germane to the investigation.

“It is really important that no matter where you sit in this situation, if you are working with someone who is really powerful and famous, or powerful and famous only to you, that we normalize the idea that there are fair and appropriate approaches to these allegations,” said Fatima Goss Graves, president of the National Women’s Law Center.

They emphasize that the news reporting on allegations is not a substitute for an independent investigation.

“Frequently, the media gives equal weight to the survivor and perpetrator without taking into account the difference in positions of power,” the letter read. “Negative press coverage has very different ramifications for a governor who comes from a politically connected family, rather than a young woman with little or no political influence.”

The question of what legal standard to use in a harassment investigation has been a point of contention in recent years. The Obama administration instructed schools that receive federal funds to use the lower “preponderance of evidence” standard in sexual misconduct cases.

That decision was rescinded by the Trump administration, which said schools could use either the Obama standard or a “clear and convincing” standard, which sets a higher bar for finding wrongdoing.

Cuomo’s office did not reply to a request for comment Friday morning. A spokesperson for the attorney general, who has not yet announced who will be hired to conduct the investigation, said Friday that the letter was under review.

Cuomo recently has been accused by three women of inappropriate behavior in separate incidents. Charlotte Bennett, 25, a former executive assistant, told the New York Times that the governor asked her about her sex life, including a past sexual assault. She said he told her in a private meeting that he was lonely and open to dating much younger women. She said she understood that he was trying to sleep with her.

Bennett expanded on her claims in a CBS News interview broadcast Friday morning, when she said that the day after that conversation he met with her again privately. She said he asked her for help with his phone and asked her “if I have found him a girlfriend yet.” She responded by saying she was working on it.

“I was terrified. I was shaking,” she said. “I thought at any moment something could happen, and I have no power here.”

Bennett also said that a senior attorney for Cuomo, Judith Mogul, told her in a subsequent meeting about her allegations that the interaction did not need to be investigated, a prospect that Bennett hoped to avoid at that time.

“She said you came to us before anything serious happened. It was just grooming, and it was not yet considered sexual harassment, so for that we do not need to investigate,” Bennett told CBS.

An attorney for Bennett, Debra Katz, has argued that this was a violation of state regulations that require “any complaint” to be referred to the Governor’s Office of Employee Relations for investigation. A spokesman for Cuomo did not respond late Friday to a request for comment on this new allegation.

A former New York state economic development official, Lindsey Boylan, 36, told the Times earlier that Cuomo suggested a game of strip poker and kissed her on the mouth without consent in a different set of interactions.

In the third instance, Anna Ruch, 33, who was not a government employee, said the governor touched her back at a 2019 wedding that he attended. When she removed his hand, he clasped her face, kissed her and called her aggressive, she said. She also made public a photo of Cuomo’s hands on her face.

A Quinnipiac University poll this week found that 55 percent of the state’s voters say Cuomo should not resign, but the same poll found that 59 percent of voters did not want him to seek a fourth term as governor in 2022. By a margin of roughly 2 to 1, New Yorkers said they were not satisfied with Cuomo’s explanation and apology for the sexual harassment allegations against him.

Cuomo is facing a separate investigation by federal prosecutors into his administration’s decision last year to not release the full number of nursing-home patients who died of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Reports by the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal on Thursday said state documents showed the governor’s decision to hold back the accurate numbers led to internal fights with state health officials.