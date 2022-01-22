Sometimes Malik Faisal Akram stood out, in unsettling ways. Back home in Blackburn, in England’s industrial north, he was the guy who was banned from the local courthouse after he threatened officials there. In his short stay in Texas, Akram stuck in the minds of people — at a mosque where he became aggressive when he was told he couldn’t stay overnight and at a Starbucks when workers noticed him as the disheveled customer who sat for half an hour, constantly looking around as he nursed his cappuccinos.