Families with children ages 13 and younger are invited to join President Donald Trump and the first lady for a day of festivities on the South Lawn, where children use wooden spoons to roll dyed hard-boiled eggs.
The Easter Egg Roll is an annual tradition dating to 1878 and the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes.
Easter is April 12 this year.
