This is . . . a debate for governor of Pennsylvania.

When the two major-party contenders face off Monday night, they’ll field questions from Alex Trebek, host of the long-running television game show “Jeopardy!”

The 45-minute debate in Hershey is the first and only one planned between Gov. Tom Wolf (D) and his Republican challenger, Scott Wagner, who has lagged in recent polls.

The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, which is hosting the debate, describes it this way: “With a dynamic, entertaining format, the debate focuses on an array of topics that are critical to Pennsylvania businesses. Although candidates won’t answer in the form of questions, they will share their perspectives on job creation, fiscal policy, reasonable regulatory oversight and more!”

Trebek, who was born in Canada, has declined requests from Pennsylvania media to talk about his role in the debate.

He is also advertised as the keynote speaker at the gathering hosted by the business group and plans to talk about his longevity as a game show host before the debate takes place.