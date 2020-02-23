Buttigieg 22 0 0 +22
Warren 8 0 0 +8
Klobuchar 7 0 0 +7
Biden 6 0 0 +6
Bennet 0 0 0 0
Bloomberg 0 0 0 0
Booker 0 0 0 0
Boyd 0 0 0 0
Bullock 0 0 0 0
Burke 0 0 0 0
Castro 0 0 0 0
De La Fuente II 0 0 0 0
Delaney 0 0 0 0
Dunlap 0 0 0 0
Ellinger 0 0 0 0
Gabbard 0 0 0 0
Gleiberman 0 0 0 0
Greenstein 0 0 0 0
Harris 0 0 0 0
Hewes 0 0 0 0
Koos 0 0 0 0
Kraus 0 0 0 0
Krichevsky 0 0 0 0
Moroz 0 0 0 0
Patrick 0 0 0 0
Sestak 0 0 0 0
Sloan 0 0 0 0
Steyer 0 0 0 0
Thistle 0 0 0 0
Torgesen 0 0 0 0
Uncommitted 0 0 0 0
Wells 0 0 0 0
Williamson 0 0 0 0
Yang 0 0 0 0
Others 0 0 0 0
Total Write-ins 0 0 0 0
Needed to nominate..: 1,990
Total Delegate votes: 3,979
Chosen thus far.....: 74
Yet to be chosen....: 3,905
----------Changes----------
Total ElecDay 7days 30days
Trump 86 +25 +25 +86
Weld 1 0 0 +1
Ardini 0 0 0 0
Boddie 0 0 0 0
Comley 0 0 0 0
De La Fuente 0 0 0 0
Ely 0 0 0 0
Horn 0 0 0 0
Istvan 0 0 0 0
Kraft 0 0 0 0
Locke 0 0 0 0
Matern 0 0 0 0
Maxwell 0 0 0 0
Merrill 0 0 0 0
Murphy 0 0 0 0
Payne 0 0 0 0
Walsh 0 0 0 0
Others 0 0 0 0
Total Write-ins 0 0 0 0
Needed to nominate..: 1,276
Total Delegate votes: 2,550
Chosen thus far.....: 87
Yet to be chosen....: 2,463
