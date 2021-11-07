The spending bill would provide up to $12,500 in credits to consumers off the price of an electric vehicle, including $4,500 if the vehicle is made at a unionized factory such as General Motors and Ford. That provision has drawn protests from Tesla and non-domestic automakers like Toyota and Honda, which produce many of their cars in the U.S. but have workforces not represented by a union, saying it will make it harder for them to sell EV vehicles.