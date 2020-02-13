Trump’s hits on “Mini Mike” prompted Bloomberg to suggest that the president has a mini-mind. Leaving that aside, Trump’s attack on Bloomberg’s stature played into years of speculation about just how tall he is.

In a letter released by Bloomberg’s campaign in December, Bloomberg’s doctor said the candidate is 5-foot-7-inches (and 165 pounds).

In 2006, a jokey Bloomberg told New York magazine: “What chance does a 5-foot-7 billionaire Jew who’s divorced really have of becoming president?”

Yet during that time, he listed himself as 5-foot-10 on his driver’s license, which he isn’t.

During Bloomberg’s mayoralty, 2002-13, the New York newspapers variously reported his height at 5-foot-6, 5-foot-7 and just shy of a 5-foot-8 aide, according to The New York Times in 2006.

Trump shortchanged all that in his tweet, cutting Bloomberg’s height by several inches.

Trump’s insult got a rise out of Bloomberg, who tweeted as if to Trump: “Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown. They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence.”

On Wednesday Bloomberg told a Greensboro, North Carolina, rally, “He calls me Little Mike and the answer is, ‘Donald, where I come from we measure your height from your neck up.’”

Trump’s own height has been a moving target. He’s been listed at 6-foot-3-inches by the White House physician. But in 2016, Politico reported that his driver’s license had him as 6-foot-2, the same height as on his Selective Service registration card in 1964.

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

