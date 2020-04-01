Among other findings in the survey, conducted March 26-29 among American adults:

— Worries about the coronavirus continue to grow. Half of Americans are very or extremely worried they or someone in their family will be infected, up from 31% two weeks ago and 22% six weeks ago. About 34% are somewhat worried, while just 16% say they are not worried about COVID-19. Democrats are more likely to say they’re very worried than Republicans, 61% to 35%.

— Across party lines, overwhelming shares of Americans favor a number of actions aimed at limiting the spread of the outbreak, including restricting travel into the U.S. for people from other countries (82% overall), requiring American citizens returning to the U.S. from other countries to quarantine themselves for 14 days (88%), closing schools (83%) and requiring Americans to limit gatherings to fewer than 10 people (84%).

— A slightly smaller share, 78%, support requiring Americans to stay in their homes. Roughly three-quarters also favor restricting travel within the U.S., requiring Americans to postpone non-essential medical treatment and requiring bars and restaurants to close.

— Sixty-one percent of Americans say they support postponing elections scheduled to take place in the next two months — a view held consistently by both Democrats and Republicans.

— Americans in states that had stay-at-home orders in place when the survey began are more likely than those in states that did not to approve of their state’s response, 63% to 51%.

— Americans are skeptical that their area hospitals are prepared to handle the outbreak. Just 15% of Americans overall say hospitals are very or extremely prepared; 38% say they are not very or not at all prepared. About half of Democrats, but just about 2 in 10 Republicans, think their area hospitals are not prepared to handle the outbreak.

The AP-NORC poll of 1,057 adults was conducted March 26-29 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

