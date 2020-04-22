By Associated Press April 22, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDTWASHINGTON — AP-NORC poll: Majority of Americans say it’s unlikely it will be safe enough to lift virus restrictions anytime soon.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.0 CommentsCoronavirus UpdatesFollow the latest on the outbreak with our newsletter every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy