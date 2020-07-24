By Associated PressJuly 24, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDTWASHINGTON — AP-NORC poll: Nearly half of Americans whose families lost jobs during the pandemic believe the jobs will not return.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy