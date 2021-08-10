The formula identifies which parties are more effective at turning their votes into victories. It can point to partisan gerrymandering — when a party maximizes its chances of winning elections by drawing maps that spread voters for the other party among multiple districts or pack large numbers of their political opponents into a single district. The formula also can reveal natural redistricting advantages that occur when like-minded voters cram together, such as the edge that New York Republicans get when Democrats cluster tightly in New York City.