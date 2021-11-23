FARC fought for a half-century in an era of devastating political violence in Colombia, carrying out bombings, assassinations, kidnappings and attacks in the name of redistributing wealth to Colombia’s poor.
The group signed a peace deal in 2016 and in 2018 took part in a U.N.-supervised decommissioning of the last of its accessible weapons. Price called the peace deal a “seminal turning point in some ways in the long-running Colombia conflict.”
The group today is designated as a political party, with a guaranteed share of seats in Colombia’s legislature.
Price noted administration officials were in Bogota a few weeks ago, where they talked with Colombia’s president, foreign minister and others on implementing and upholding the peace deal with FARC.