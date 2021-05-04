The administration says those states would have the shots available whenever demand for vaccines in their states increases — a key priority of the Biden administration.
Governors were informed of the change by the White House Tuesday. morning. The Washington Post first reported on the new allocation.
This week, Iowa turned down nearly three quarters of the vaccine doses available to the state for next week from the federal government because demand for the shots remains weak.
The official spoke on the condition of anonymity before the news was shared publicly,