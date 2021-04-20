The emissions target has been eagerly awaited by all sides of the climate debate. It will signal how aggressively Biden wants to move on global warming, a divisive and expensive issue that has riled Republicans to complain about job-killing government overreach even as some on the left worry Biden has not gone far enough to address a profound threat to the planet.

The three people who know about the White House plans spoke on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because they were not authorized to discuss the pledge.

Biden sought to ensure that the target is aggressive enough to have a tangible impact on climate change efforts, not only in the U.S. but throughout the world, while also achievable under a closely divided Congress.

Scientists, environmental groups and even business leaders have called on Biden to set a target that would cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030.

The 50% target would nearly double the nation’s previous commitment and require dramatic changes in the power and transportation sectors, including significant increases in renewable energy such as wind and solar power and steep cuts in emissions from fossil fuels such as coal and oil.

The target Biden chooses “is setting the tone for the level of ambition and the pace of emission reductions over the next decade,″ Kate Larsen, a former White House adviser who helped develop President Barack Obama’s climate plan, said last week.

The climate summit is “the starting gun for climate diplomacy” after a four-year “hiatus” under former President Donald Trump, said Larsen, now a director at the Rhodium Group, an independent research firm.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, Biden’s top climate envoy, has been pressing global leaders, including his counterpart in China, for commitments and alliances on climate efforts.

The 50% pledge was first reported by The Washington Post.

