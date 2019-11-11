Patrick has not made a final decision on whether to run and faces fast-approaching deadlines to get on the ballot in key states. New Hampshire, the first state to hold a primary contest, has a Friday deadline.

Patrick is the second Democrat to weigh jumping into the race at this late juncture, less than three months before the kickoff Iowa caucuses. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, too, is reconsidering a run, citing concerns about the current Democratic front-runners’ ability to defeat President Donald Trump. Bloomberg is expected to make a final decision on his 2020 prospects within days.

The people with knowledge of Patrick’s deliberations spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Patrick made history as Massachusetts’ first black governor, serving from 2007 to 2015. He was only the country’s second black elected governor since Reconstruction.

Patrick flirted with the idea of launching a 2020 White House bid before deciding late last year against jumping into the race. At the time, he cited what he called the “cruelty” of the election process.

“After a lot of conversation, reflection and prayer, I’ve decided that a 2020 campaign for president is not for me,” Patrick posted on his Facebook page last year. Patrick said he and his wife worried that the “cruelty of our elections process would ultimately splash back on people whom Diane and I love, but who hadn’t signed up for the journey.”

