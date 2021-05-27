The 47-year-old inmate who died Monday at FCI Mendota, a medium-security prison just west of Fresno, was serving a more than four-year sentence for illegally reentering the United States after being deported. Juan Ramon Rodriguez-Barbosa was being held in the prison’s segregated housing unit and was found hanging by officers who were making their required checks of inmates in the unit every 30 minutes, the people familiar with the matter said. They could not discuss the details of the incident publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.