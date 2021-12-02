Krasovec, who declined an interview request from AP, would tell Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents that his idea was to go to his family home in Ohio — to have some fun, maybe blow up some tree stumps. Before he could, the teenagers who had slipped out of a sleepover in Jacksonville, North Carolina, found the stash. They took it, and kept it, until one of them was overheard talking about having military explosives at home.