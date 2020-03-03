VIRGINIA

Joe Biden’s late momentum was real in Virginia, a state likely to be a top battleground in November. About 4 in 10 voters there said they made a late decision about whom to vote for in the primary. About half of them went for the former vice president, who has been called the winner in the state by AP.

AD

Biden’s coalition there looks like it has elsewhere. He won about half of voters ages 45 and older, the majority of voters in the state. Black voters were far more likely to support Biden than any other candidate. Close to half of those who attend religious services at least monthly backed Biden.

AD

Biden won about half of moderates and conservatives — and even about 30% of liberals, chipping away at Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ core supporters.

Sanders continued his strength among young voters — winning about half of those under 30. Latino voters were slightly more likely to show support for Sanders than for Biden.

Among white voters, 4 in 10 supported Biden, while about 2 in 10 went for Sanders and about 1 in 10 each supported former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

AD

Health care stood out to about a third of voters in Virginia’s Democratic primary as the top issue facing the nation. Roughly 2 in 10 each had climate change and the economy on their minds.

Roughly a third of voters in Virginia said they were behind a public option health insurance plan, but not “Medicare for All.” About half of voters favored both proposals.

AD

ALABAMA

After a dominant win in South Carolina last week, Alabama is likely to be another test of Biden’s strength with black voters. A majority of Alabama’s Democratic primary voters are African American. Voters overall give Biden an edge over other candidates as the one best able to handle issues related to race.

AD

In Alabama, voters were closely divided over whether they wanted a candidate who would bring fundamental change to Washington or one who would restore the political system to how it was before Donald Trump was elected in 2016. But they showed a slight preference for a candidate who will pursue practical, centrist policies to one pursuing bold liberal policies.

Voters in Alabama are mostly confident that the process for selecting a presidential nominee is fair. Though just about 3 in 10 say they are very confident, only about a quarter have little to no confidence.

AD

COLORADO

Colorado voters considered both health care and climate change as important issues facing the nation, with about a third naming each.

AD

A wide majority of all voters in Colorado — about 8 in 10 — expressed support for a tax on the use of carbon-based fuels, such as coal, oil and natural gas.

On those two issues, voters say Sanders has an advantage over other candidates as the best poised to handle both climate change and health care as president. But other candidates muddle the picture on other issues. About as many say Warren or Bloomberg could handle the economy as say that of Sanders. Similar shares say Biden, Sanders and Warren would be best able to handle immigration.

MASSACHUSETTS

Voters in Massachusetts ranked both health care and climate change as the most important issues facing the country.

AD

AD

Close to 6 in 10 voters said they wanted a candidate who would bring fundamental change to Washington, while fewer said they would prefer to restore the political system to how it was before Trump was elected.

But it was clear that change in Washington doesn’t look the same to everyone. A majority said they preferred a candidate who will pursue practical, centrist policies to one pursuing bold liberal policies.

MINNESOTA

About half of Democratic primary voters in Minnesota say they made up their minds just days before casting their ballots, likely a result of Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s departure from the race.

But for Minnesota voters, the Democratic nominee will be their choice in November no matter who is nominated. Just about 1 in 10 say their decision will depend on which candidate is top of the ticket against Trump.

AD

AD

Somewhat more voters say they wanted a candidate who would bring fundamental change to Washington, rather than one who would restore the political system to how it was before Trump was elected. But 6 in 10 voters said they wanted a candidate proposing practical, centrist policies over one with bold liberal policies.

NORTH CAROLINA

Democratic voters in North Carolina — a general election battleground — were closely divided over whether they wanted a candidate who would transform Washington rather than return it to the way it was before Trump took office.

But an overwhelming share -- close to 9 in 10 -- did say it’s very important that a nominee is able to defeat Trump in November. About as many considered strong leadership highly important.

AD

A wide majority say they will definitely vote for the Democratic candidate against Trump in the general election. Still, about 2 in 10 say their decision will depend on which Democrat is on the ballot in November, a share that might matter in the context of a competitive general election.

AD

TEXAS

Voters in the Democratic primary in Texas had health care on their minds, with close to 4 in 10 saying it was the most important issue facing the country.

Immigration was considered an important issue by just about 1 in 10 voters in the border state. But among all voters, border security is divisive. About half of voters said they favor increasing security along the U.S.-Mexico border, while roughly half are opposed.

____

AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for The Associated Press and Fox News. The surveys were conducted for seven days, concluding as polls closed.