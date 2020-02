About 4 in 10 voters on Saturday picked health care as the top issue, according to a wide-ranging AP VoteCast survey of the Democratic primary electorate in South Carolina. Twenty-one percent said the economy and jobs are the most important, while 14% of voters identified climate change. Roughly 1 in 10 called out race relations.

AD

The AP VoteCast survey also found that a smaller majority of Democratic voters in South Carolina than in Iowa and New Hampshire said it was more important to support a candidate who would fundamentally change how the system in Washington works than one who would restore the political system to how it was before President Donald Trump took office.

AD

Here’s a snapshot of Democratic voters in South Carolina — who they are and what matters to them — based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a survey of 1,483 voters, conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

WHAT VOTERS WANT

Close to 9 in 10 Democratic voters in South Carolina said a strong leader is a very important quality in a Democratic presidential nominee, while being able to beat Trump and caring for people like them followed close behind as important qualities.

AD

Roughly three-quarters said it was very important that the nominee has the best policy ideas, while about two-thirds said that of a candidate who has the right experience or would work across party lines.

DIVIDED BY RACE

There were significant differences in vote across racial lines. African American voters in South Carolina went for former Vice President Joe Biden over any other candidate by a significant margin. Close to half supported him, compared with roughly 2 in 10 giving support to both Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and businessman Tom Steyer.

AD

That compares with white voters, who gave support to both Biden and Sanders, with the remaining support split across several other candidates.

AD

DIVIDED BY AGE

As in Iowa and New Hampshire, a stark age gap persisted in South Carolina, with young voters especially likely to support Sanders and those older more likely to prefer Biden.

About half of voters under 30 supported Sanders; about half of voters 65 and older chose Biden.

The age divide was significant among black voters as well. About 6 in 10 black voters ages 45 and older supported Biden. Black voters under 45 were somewhat more likely than those older to support Sanders, with about as many supporting Sanders as Biden.

DIVIDED BY GENDER

Overall, Biden held a significant advantage among women, while men were more closely divided between Biden and Sanders.

AD

AD

While young women split their votes across several candidates, young men were especially likely to support Sanders.

THE NOMINATION PROCESS

Confidence in the Democratic Party’s nomination process was measured. Just about a quarter of South Carolina’s Democratic voters said they are very confident that the process to select a presidential nominee is fair, and about 3 in 10 express little to no confidence in the fairness of the party’s nomination process. Close to half say they are somewhat confident.

THE HEALTH CARE DIVIDE

A highly debated subject for Democrats this year, health care was named the top issue by about 4 in 10 of voters in South Carolina.

AD

About 7 in 10 expressed support for a proposed single-payer health care plan, one that would change the health care system so that all Americans receive insurance from a government plan instead of private insurance plans. Roughly a third were opposed.

AD

But a wider majority — nearly 9 in 10 voters — said they were in favor of a public option plan, one that every American could buy into if they wanted to do so.

About 6 in 10 said they favored both plans; roughly a quarter were in favor of a public option plan but not a single-payer system.

ECONOMY

Roughly 2 in 10 voters in South Carolina’s Democratic primary named the economy and jobs as the most important problem facing the country.

AD

Among all voters, roughly three-quarters said the economic system is this country is unfair. That includes about 4 in 10 who describe it as “very unfair.”

South Carolina Democratic voters were somewhat more likely to say their families are falling behind financially than to say they are getting ahead, though about 6 in 10 said they are holding steady.

CRIMINAL JUSTICE AND REPARATIONS

AD

Roughly three-quarters of voters in the Democratic primary voiced support for reducing the criminal justice system’s focus on policing and prosecuting low-level offenses. Close to half were strongly in favor. Wide majorities of white and black voters expressed support.

AD

But black voters were far more likely than white voters to say they are in favor of the government making cash payments to the descendants of enslaved people as reparations for slavery and racial discrimination. About 8 in 10 black voters did, compared with just about a third white voters.

___

AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for The Associated Press and Fox News. The survey of 1,483 voters in South Carolina was conducted for seven days, concluding as polls closed. Interviews were conducted in English or Spanish. The survey is based on interviews with a random sample of registered voters drawn from the state voter file. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

___

Catch up on the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly politics podcast, “Ground Game.”