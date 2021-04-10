Vazhnikh Istorii said the questioning likely involved a 2016 story Anin wrote for the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta that alleged a lavish super-yacht belonged to Igor Sechin, head of Russian state oil company Rosneft.
Novaya Gazeta was ordered to retract the story as a result of a civil court case, but a criminal case in the matter has been pending for years.
Rosneft is Russia’s second-largest state-controlled company, reporting $79.6 billion in revenue in 2020. Oil exports are key to Russia’s economy, and Sechin’s position gives him considerable influence.
He was a deputy prime minister under Putin before taking the helm at Rosneft.
