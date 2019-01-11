FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2016, file photo, Naila Amin, 26, holds a book from one of the classes she was taking at Nassau Community College in Garden City, N.Y. According to data provided to The Associated Press, the U.S. approved thousands of requests by men to bring child and teenage brides from another country. “My passport ruined my life,” said Naila Amin, a dual citizen from Pakistan who grew up in New York City. She was forcibly married at 13 in Pakistan and applied for papers for her 26-year-old husband to come to the country. “People die to come to America. I was a passport to him. They all wanted him here, and that was the way to do it.” (Kathy Kmonicek/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Data obtained by The Associated Press shows thousands of requests by men to bring in child and adolescent brides to live in the United States were approved over the past decade. In one case, a 49-year-old man applied for admission for a 15-year-old girl.

The approvals are legal. The Immigration and Nationality Act does not set minimum age requirements. And in weighing petitions for spouses or fiancees, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services goes by whether the marriage is legal in the home country and then whether the marriage would be legal in the state where the petitioner lives.

But the data raises questions about whether the immigration system may be enabling it and how U.S. laws may be compounding the problem despite efforts to limit child and forced marriage.

