Attorneys and DOC employees such as psychologists and social workers have been allowed to see inmates since March 2020 if the visitors follow health and safety protocols such as temperature checks, COVID-19 tests and masks, according to the lawsuit. But those protocols don’t apply to clergy, the archdiocese contends.
Corrections spokesman John Beard didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit.
The lawsuit demands that a judge order the DOC to allow clergy to visit prisoners immediately.
Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the lawsuit on behalf of the archdiocese in Jefferson County.