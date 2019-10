BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The front-runner in Argentina’s presidential race says his main concern is the country’s economic woes, which he blames on his main opponent, conservative President Mauricio Macri.

Alberto Fernández on Wednesday also dismissed the worries of some Argentines that he would be unduly influenced by his running mate and former boss, ex-President Cristina Fernández, whose left-of-center administration’s economic interventionist approach was criticized by some business sectors.