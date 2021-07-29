In an interview Thursday, Ugenti-Rita, who has sponsored Republican-backed legislation to tighten election rules, said that she at first supported the audit as a way to identify areas to improve Arizona’s voting laws. But now, she said she has concerns about the long delay in concluding the audit, about how much management Fann delegated to the private contractors and about the lack of transparency in the process — including the fact that no hearings were held with the public or members of the legislature.