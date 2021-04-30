Meanwhile, former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett, who is acting as the Senate’s liaison to the recount, watched as nine machines used to count early ballots were loaded onto trucks to be sent back to Maricopa County offices. Also returned were computer servers that tell the machines how to operate and compile the vote counts, said Megan Gilbertson, spokeswoman for the county Elections Department. Still in the Senate’s hands are 385 smaller machines used at Election Day polling places to count ballots.