In other developments Friday, the House failed to include a massive expansion of the state’s private school voucher program in the budget bill for K-12 schools. That sets up a conflict with the Senate-passed version of the budget, which will have to be reconciled next week before it goes to the governor for his approval. A universal school voucher expansion passed in 2017 was blocked by the voters the following year, but it remains a priority of many Republicans. Two Republicans joined all Democrats in opposition to the expansion of school vouchers.