When Fann announced on March 31 that Cyber Ninjas had been hired to lead a group of companies in conducting the audit, she said they would produce a final report in about 60 days. When work began on the floor of the Coliseum in late April, organizers said they would finish a hand recount and examination of ballots by May 14, when a lease the Senate signed to occupy the Coliseum lapsed. After that date, local high schools had rented the building for graduation ceremonies.