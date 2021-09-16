“It appears that in this case, information from a public records request may have been posted in violation of state law,” Richer said in a statement Thursday. “I trust the Attorney General will look into this and take any necessary action.”
Richer did not name the group responsible for the alleged violation, but an expansive list of voters remained accessible Thursday afternoon on a website posting podcasts, articles and other materials in support of the Republican Party.
Richer and Brnovich are both Republicans.