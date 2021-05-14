Republicans in Congress this week ousted Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from a conference leadership position over her insistence on calling out the danger of Trump’s falsehoods. Cheney has made clear that she plans to continue to press the case that indulging false claims about the election could lead to more violence like that seen on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, when a pro-Trump mob disrupted the counting of the electoral votes by Congress.