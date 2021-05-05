Hobbs and the state Democratic Party, along with a Democratic member of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, agreed to settle their lawsuit after a state judge declined last month to temporarily halt the count while the litigation proceeded. The judge had also signaled that if the lawsuit went forward, he might rule that virtually no state election laws apply to post-election audits, such as the one being run by the state Senate — potentially opening the door to routine partisan-led challenges of election results in the future.