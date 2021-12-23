Peshlakai, who was the state’s first Native American woman senator, resigned while midway through her third two-year term in Senate. She previously served in the state House. Her district includes much of northern and eastern Arizona, including the Navajo Nation.
She will now work under Secretary Deb Haaland’s department. Haaland made history this year as the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary.
This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Arizona state Sen. Jamescita Mae Peshlakai’s name.