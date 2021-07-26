The subpoenas are likely unenforceable, at least for the foreseeable future. The Senate is not in session, and even if it were, Fann and Petersen lack the votes to arrest or otherwise sanction county officials if they refuse to comply. But the new demands come days after Trump spoke to thousands of supporters in downtown Phoenix, using the Senate’s review to make a number of debunked claims to bolster his false narrative that President Joe Biden’s victory was illegitimate.