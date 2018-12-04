FILE - This combination of file photos shows candidates for mayor of Little Rock, Ark., from left, Frank Scott and Baker Kurrus, who are running in the Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, runoff election for the nonpartisan, open seat. (The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP\, File) (Associated Press)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A banking executive and former highway commissioner has become the first African-American elected to lead Arkansas’ capital, six decades after it was the center of a school desegregation crisis.

Frank Scott defeated Baker Kurrus in Tuesday’s runoff for Little Rock mayor.

The 35-year-old Scott is a former adviser to former Gov. Mike Beebe and served on the state’s Highway Commission. The 64-year-old Kurrus, who is white, is an attorney and businessman.

Scott is the first African-American elected mayor of Little Rock, where divisions linger long after nine black students were escorted past an angry white mob into Little Rock Central High School in 1957. The city has had two black mayors, but they were elected city directors chosen for the job by fellow board members.

