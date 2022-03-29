“What I didn’t realize was that there was this wire fence between me and the tree line,” he said. “So I smacked into that and, believe it or not, I think it acted like a net and absorbed some of the energy.
“A big rush of stuff hit me in my face,” he said. “I felt like I got punched by Mike Tyson.”
Shackelford, who said he’s been a pilot for two years, suffered a broken back, ribs, hand and nose.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
Shackelford and state Rep. Brandt Smith are challenging Crawford for the Republican nomination for the 1st Congressional District in eastern Arkansas. The primary is May 24.
Shackelford said he’ll remain in the race even though the injuries might slow his campaign activity. He wrote on Facebook: ““In my run for office, I’m still in the game. I told my wife that I might have dropped out of the sky but I’m not dropping out of this race.”