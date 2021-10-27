“This had been a company the state had worked with previously, and so therefore there was no reason to believe at that point that we would have something this significant occur,” Rutledge said.
A phone call to the company rang unanswered.
Deputy Attorney General Shannon Halijan said state officials were told at various times the supplies were bought by another entity, held in China or were in other states.
UAMS attorney Sherri Robinson said the company initially responded to questions about the supplies, then stopped after four to six months.
UAMS ordered 1.5 million medical gowns and 60 ventilators while the state ordered 2.5 million gowns, 500 ventilators and 1 million medical face shields, Rutledge said.