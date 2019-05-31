Economist Arthur Laffer is known as the "father of supply-side economics." (Reed Saxon/AP File Photo)

Arthur Laffer, the economist who shaped the theory of supply-side, trickle-down economics, will receive the esteemed Presidential Medal of Freedom in June, the White House announced Friday.

A top adviser to President Ronald Reagan, Laffer spearheaded the administration’s economic agenda in the 1980s, which critics say led to income inequality that persists today.

A main component of supply-side economics comes from the Laffer curve, a concept Laffer developed that predicted that a lower tax rate would spur more economic growth.

President Trump will present Laffer the highest civilian honor on June 19.

“Dr. Laffer’s public service and contributions to economic policy have helped spur prosperity for our Nation,” the White House said in a statement.

[The Trump tax cuts are failing badly]

Last year, Laffer co-authored the book “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy.” Trump himself reviewed the tome on Twitter, calling it “an incredible book on my Economic Policies, or, as they call it, TRUMPONOMICS. They have really done a great job in capturing my long-held views and ideas. This book is on sale now―a terrific read of a really interesting subject!”

The Trump tax cuts are a page out of the trickle-down economic playbook. The administration has repeated Laffer’s idea that lower tax rates will lead to more investment in the economy and higher wages.

While Laffer’s theories remain popular with Republicans, they have been criticized by many economists who say they’ve failed to live up to their promise and have helped to inflate deficits.

When Laffer advised Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback (R) to cut taxes for the rich in 2012, the state suffered huge deficits.

The nonpartisan Congressional Research Service released a report this week showing the Trump tax cuts have not led to economic growth.