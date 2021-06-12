The survey results show that Biden is speaking to a receptive audience in Europe as he attends the Group of Seven meeting in England and then sessions with leaders at NATO and the European Union in Brussels before his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Geneva. His message, that “America is back,” which he has articulated from the first days of his presidency, is something European leaders and their constituents have wanted to hear after years in which Trump questioned the value of transatlantic organizations and multilateral alliances and belittled some of the leaders of America’s closest allies.