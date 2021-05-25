Along with Biden’s chocolate-chip cookie diplomacy — inviting lawmakers to the White House, treating them with sweets on the way out — the administration has been conducting vigorous outreach to Capitol Hill. The White House has had nearly 1,000 phone calls or meetings with lawmakers or their staffs, including more than 200 with Republicans on the jobs plan and the related American Families Plan — the president’s stalled proposal to invest in preschool, child tax credits and other so-called human infrastructure.