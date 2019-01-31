South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg poses for a portrait at his office in Indiana in December. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., who just turned 37 and leads a city with a population of 102,000, boasted Thursday that he has more governing experience than President Trump.

Buttigieg, a Democrat, who last week announced a presidential exploratory committee, was pressed on his qualifications during an appearance on “CBS This Morning.”

“I know that I’m the youngest person in this conversation, but I think the experience of leading a city through a transformation is really relevant right now,” he said. “Look, I’ve got more experience in government than the president of the United States. I’ve got more years of executive experience than the vice president, and I have more military experience than anybody who’s arrived behind that desk since George H.W. Bush.”

[Pete Buttigieg, citing need for generational change, joins 2020 Democratic presidential race]

Buttigieg, who took office in his Indiana city in 2012, was commissioned as an intelligence officer in the Navy Reserve in 2009 and deployed to Afghanistan in 2013.

He has emphasized his youth and called for a new generation of leadership as he considers a White House run.

Trump, 72, is serving in his first government position as president.

Besides his two years as vice president, Mike Pence, 59, served for four years as governor of Indiana, another executive position. He also represented an Indiana congressional district for 12 years.

Besides his CBS appearance on Thursday, Buttigieg was booked on “The View,” a program that has become a destination for presidential aspirants.