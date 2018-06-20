Ivanka Trump listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress on immigration in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — First daughter Ivanka Trump has remained out of sight as the firestorm over forced family separations consumes the White House.

In a closed-door meeting with Republicans late Tuesday, President Donald Trump confided that his daughter has urged him to find a solution.

But the presidential daughter and White House adviser has stayed publicly silent amid days of heart-wrenching images of children being pulled from their parents.

Ivanka Trump, a self-styled “force for good” in the administration, has not offered any public statement.

Mounting criticism mirrors the harsh spotlight on Ivanka Trump last year for her silence after deadly violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. She also stayed mum after her father unleashed an attack on MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski.

