Protesters gathering in nationwide demonstrations against police brutality and racial inequality have complained of a wide range of injustices, and their long-running complaints are now being amplified by a growing chorus of corporate and civic voices demanding change.

Coming amid a pandemic and with less than 160 days before a presidential election, the fiery protests reflect a national convulsion unlike any other — scrambling old political divisions and defying simple solutions.

AD

President Trump, for his part, has been reluctant to adjust his combative approach despite the widespread unrest. He continued to inflame rather than soothe the nation’s tensions on Monday, threatening to deploy federal troops if local officials don’t quell acts of violence and looting. Federal authorities used rubber bullets, flash bangs and gas to clear peaceful protesters outside the White House just minutes before Trump walked across Lafayette Square to St. John’s Church, where a fire was set Sunday evening.

AD

“We have a great country,” Trump said, holding up a Bible and posing before cameras with members of his staff.

Civil rights leaders say the president has abused his authority and fumbled an opportunity to show leadership in addressing the nation’s racial woes. The Rev. William J. Barber II, a civil rights leader and president of the Repairers of the Breach activist group, said Trump had hypocritically attacked righteous and peaceful protesters to go to a church and pose with a Bible.

AD

“While he may think it’s a photo op, it’s actually a condemnation of his presidency, of his person,” Barber said. “That very Bible condemns him. That Bible judges him. Because that Bible says that leaders ought to care for the poor, for the sick, for the immigrant. It says that leaders ought not kill, and ought to protect the innocent.”

AD

Earlier Monday, Trump berated the nation’s governors during a lengthy phone call, urging them to crack down on protesters and “dominate” rather than accommodate those taking to the streets to demand redress for myriad concerns.

With his divisive remarks, Trump stood apart from other political figures who in recent days have sought to grapple with the jarring images of a nation in crisis and have questioned their own assumptions about race relations. Officials from both parties proposed new legislation aimed at tackling some of the issues at the heart of the protests, and others expressed an openness to listening to demonstrators’ pleas. But there was little guarantee that the ideas would be enough to restore calm.

AD

On Capitol Hill, Senate Chaplain Barry C. Black opened Monday’s session with a plaintive prayer that reflected the somber moment.

AD

“Today, we weep. We weep because every death diminishes us. We weep because of the grief of George Floyd’s family. We weep because of the explosive impact of deferred dreams,” he said, head bowed. “We weep because we know you are weeping. Today, use our lawmakers for your glory. May they strive to find a vaccine to inoculate our nation against hate, sin and despair.”

The death of George Floyd last week while in the custody of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and the ensuing unrest have forced Americans of all stripes into difficult conversations about racial discrimination, police brutality, economic inequality and other topics that rarely have proved able to hold the nation’s attention. Chauvin and three other officers involved were fired last week.

AD

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) said Floyd’s death and the violent demonstrations that have rocked Minneapolis in recent days highlighted the state’s deep disparities along racial lines. While some Minnesota leaders had hoped Chauvin’s arrest on Friday would calm tensions, the demonstrations intensified through the weekend and highlighted the deeper issues involved.

AD

In Minnesota, where stark racial differences in quality of life have long existed, the protests “peeled back” that reality for many in the state who were unaware, Walz said.

“What this week is showing all of us is those two things can’t operate at the same place,” he told reporters Monday after highlighting statistics showing huge disparities in quality of life for white and nonwhite Minnesota residents. “You cannot continue to say you’re a great place to live if your neighbor, because of the color of their skin, doesn’t have that same opportunity.”

AD

Walz said “the small hidden racisms” that happen daily, off-camera and without fanfare, were partially driving the massive and diverse protests in the wake of Floyd’s death. Civil rights leaders, many of whom have supported the protests while decrying the vandalism and looting, have said Floyd’s death highlighted systemic issues that have long plagued black communities.

AD

Barber, who sits on the NAACP’s national board, said in an open letter Sunday that police brutality was only a reflection of a much deeper race problem in America. “The lethal violence of racist officers is only one manifestation of the systemic racism that is choking the life out of American democracy,” he wrote.

Even groups that previously were reluctant to accept the terms of the Black Lives Matter movement have expressed a willingness to engage in a broader debate about race and racism. Celebrities who had shunned politics and racial issues have spoken out with uncharacteristic directness. Professional sports teams and leagues have committed to address racial disparities. Corporations in several industries have voiced concern about racial injustice.

AD

In an open letter Monday, the Major Cities Chiefs Association said police officers need to acknowledge “a history dating back over two centuries that has included institutional racism” and make efforts to reform.

AD

“We need to hear what America is telling us right now and we need to take bold and courageous action to change the narrative of our history as it relates to the disparate impact and outcomes that policing has had — and continues to have — on African Americans, people of color and the disenfranchised,” said the letter, signed by dozens of police chiefs from the nation’s largest jurisdictions.

Some of those chiefs have begun instructing their officers to be more open to the criticism leveled by protesters. In several cities this weekend, police officers in riot gear were pictured kneeling alongside protesters or hugging demonstrators.

AD

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany highlighted the images during a news briefing on Monday.

“We’ve seen examples of police protecting protesters, and protesters embracing police,” she said. “And it’s been beautiful to watch.”

AD

Trump, however, called on governors and the law enforcement agencies under their control to take a more heavy-handed approach to quash the protests.

“You have to dominate. If you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time,” Trump told governors Monday, according to a recording of the call obtained by The Washington Post. “They’re going to run over you. You’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate. And you have to arrest people and you have to try people, and they have to go jail for long periods of time.”

AD

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) challenged Trump, saying he was “extraordinarily concerned” by his rhetoric. He said a call for calm and for police reform would be more helpful.

Trump replied that he did not like Pritzker’s rhetoric, either, berating the governor for his state’s handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

AD

But the president, who has expressed unwavering support for police officers and has spoken enthusiastically about the use of force against suspects, has spent more time blasting the far-left “antifa” movement than addressing police brutality or systemic racism.

McEnany did not respond directly Monday when asked if Trump believes that systemic racism exists in the law enforcement community. She said Trump “fundamentally rejects the idea that these egregious actions of these four Minnesota officers are representative of our police force as a whole.”

Trump’s national security adviser, Robert C. O’Brien, told CNN on Sunday that he did not believe systemic racism was a problem in law enforcement, blaming a “few bad apples” for incidents of abuse.

The lack of a well-defined and broadly accepted strategy from the White House to address the civil unrest could prolong the national turmoil, said Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian. The coronavirus pandemic, which has disproportionately harmed black Americans, only adds to the sense of disillusion, he said.

“With what’s happening in Minneapolis, and the neglect of black communities from the covid crisis, there’s a palpable anger at Donald Trump and his supporters that very well can create a season of riots, or urban disruption,” he said.

Trump’s history of racially offensive comments and unwillingness to level with the protesters could further inflame tensions, he said.

“Whether this is a one-off event like Rodney King in Los Angeles in the early ’90s, or if this is going to be a series of cities burning like in the late ’60s and early ’70s, is yet to be seen,” Brinkley said. “But in this moment now, the African American community is really fed up with Trump.”

Some lawmakers have offered legislation aimed at addressing racial discrimination and police abuse of power. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said Monday that he is working on a plan to create a national registry of police misconduct and to ban racial and religious profiling nationwide. Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) introduced a proposal to end the “qualified immunity” that protects police officers from being sued in many cases of misconduct.

“This pattern continues because police are legally, politically, and culturally insulated from consequences for violating the rights of the people whom they have sworn to serve,” Amash wrote Monday in a letter to colleagues seeking support for the bill.

Former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, met with community leaders in Wilmington, Del., on Monday to discuss issues including police misconduct, health disparities and unemployment. He vowed to set up a “police oversight board” in his first 100 days in office.

Arguing that “the Band-Aid has been ripped off by this pandemic and this president” to reveal a country struggling with deep racial wounds, Biden quoted the Danish philosopher Soren Kierkegaard.