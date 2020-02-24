His South Carolina supporters worry about how much ground he may have lost because of poor showings in early voting states and less-than-stellar debate performances. Fletcher N. Smith, a former state legislator and one of a group of informal Biden advisers calling themselves the Bidenites, said competitors — including first-time candidates such as businessman Tom Steyer — have been able to eat into Biden’s support.

“I think Biden should have locked up the black vote in South Carolina months ago,” Smith said. “Instead, you have all of these politicians who are split between Biden and Steyer going to Steyer.”

It’s a remarkable moment for Biden, who now finds his political career hinging on the 23rd-biggest state in the face of a surge by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a self-described democratic socialist who has never been part of the Democratic Party.

Even Biden’s most devoted supporters say they’ve given other candidates a look. Smith said that for a time during this cycle, he supported Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio). He has seen other influential black leaders back Steyer over Biden.

But after the bashing in New Hampshire, the Biden campaign called Smith, asking for his support. Smith said he is back on Biden’s side, but acknowledged lost opportunities.

Sanders, meanwhile, has made significant inroads in the state. According to a RealClearPolitics aggregation of polls, he’s polling around 21 percent in the state, second to Biden at 27 percent.

Sanders will host three rallies in South Carolina this week, and surrogates say his campaign knocked on 33,000 doors over the weekend.

Sanders’s focus on South Carolina comes after a poor showing in the 2016 primary against Hillary Clinton. While campaigning in that race, Black Lives Matter protesters interrupted events, saying Sanders wasn’t paying enough attention to matters of race. In the end, Sanders lost South Carolina to Clinton by nearly 50 percent.

Even last year, Sanders faced criticism for hosting events at black churches in South Carolina that mostly drew white supporters.

Since then, he has surrounded himself with black surrogates, including former state senator Nina Turner of Ohio and young South Carolina legislators such as Terry Alexander, Krystle Matthews and Ivory Thigpen.

Those surrogates say their job isn’t simply to speak positively of Sanders to others. They also help the man from the mostly white state of Vermont connect with audiences of color, like the people at Rehoboth Baptist Church, the Columbia, S.C., congregation where Thigpen serves as pastor.

“I told him you can stand up there and give a speech for five minutes, seven minutes, if you want, but afterward, just stand, shake hands, talk to them — just give them 15 to 30 seconds to let them say whatever they want to say,” said Thigpen, who has also appeared on a mailing with Sanders. “They don’t want to hear your stump speech as much as they want to know that you’re there to listen to what they have to say.”

Thigpen said he thinks that Sanders’s economic populist message resonates with black voters. But he worried that Sanders needed to be a better retail politician in South Carolina.

“I told him you need to show you can be around us,” he said. “If you can be comfortable in our presence, then we know you’re real.”

Other candidates are also hoping to use South Carolina to address key critiques of their campaigns.

Former mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) have been criticized for their lack of support among African American voters. Both have struggled to gain traction in South Carolina, in large part because of their unpopularity with minority voters.

Klobuchar said that’s because her shoestring budget hasn’t allowed her to advertise much in South Carolina — her first ads went up after an infusion of money following her widely praised New Hampshire debate performance. Buttigieg, 38, has said he lacks the name recognition that other candidates have.

Joe Darby, an influential minister who leads Nichols Chapel AME Zion church in Charleston, said the candidates’ inability to connect with black people in South Carolina is about tone as much as name recognition, and also pointed to how much time and energy they’ve invested in the state.

“I finally got a call from someone on behalf of Amy Klobuchar, who wanted to talk to me. But my first question is going to be where have you been?” Darby said on Saturday.

According to their public schedules, both Klobuchar and Buttigieg will spend the week before the South Carolina vote campaigning in Super Tuesday states. Both have begun running ads in South Carolina, although Darby was critical of their messages.

“The basic message to me is ‘Hello, I’m Pete Buttigieg, and I like black people. Clearly, black people like me too because I’m surrounded by them. Amy Klobuchar’s too,” Darby said. “I’m waiting for dashikis and the Afro wigs to come out.”

He said he has instructed everyone who has asked him for advice to vote their conscience, but also to pay attention to who has invested time and effort in South Carolina.