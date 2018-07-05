President Trump has repeatedly boasted about his ability to best the Chinese in negotiations. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Less than three months before launching his 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump’s company negotiated with a subsidiary of one of China’s largest state-owned enterprises to build a luxury project in Manhattan.

“We are excited to potentially be working with you,” read the opening line of a proposal from Trump attorney Jason Greenblatt, following weeks of discussions in the spring of 2015.

The deal fell apart when Trump’s company sought an ownership stake in the project without investing any capital. But the efforts — previously unreported — to partner with a Chinese government entity underscores how much he and his family have aligned with Chinese business interests, even as his administration moves closer to imposing billions of dollars in tariffs on China by July 6.

Trump family businesses are involved in a number of partnerships involving the Chinese government, via state-backed companies and investors. Chinese government-backed firms are slated to work on parts of two large developments — in Dubai and Indonesia — that will also include Trump-branded properties. One of his largest office tenants at Trump Tower in Manhattan is a Chinese-owned bank, with a lease expiring in just over a year. Assembly-line workers in China produce blouses, shoes and handbags for the clothing line created by Trump’s daughter Ivanka, a White House adviser.

Trump has repeatedly boasted about his ability to best the Chinese in negotiations.

“When was the last time anybody saw us beating, let’s say, China in a trade deal? They kill us. I beat China all the time. All the time,” he said shortly into the speech launching his presidential run.

Left unmentioned was the project his company had recently discussed with the U.S. subsidiary of Shanghai Municipal Investment Group. At a proposed height of more than 1,000 feet, 30 stories higher than Trump Tower with soaring Central Park views, it could have been a career-defining project for Trump, whose company once contemplated expanding into China.

Trump, however, promised he would do “no new foreign deals” while in office. In a statement, the Trump Organization said it has no “existing or future plans for expansion into China.”

According to correspondence and financial information acquired by The Washington Post, Greenblatt, then a Trump Organization attorney and now a White House adviser and special representative on international negotiations, sent a proposal March 25, 2015, to Shanghai representatives proposing that they partner to purchase 1710 Broadway, a dated office property in Midtown Manhattan, and develop a “first class, mixed use development including retail, residential condominium and hotel components.”

Under the proposal SMI USA and its president, Tom Tao, would have been responsible for obtaining all financing for the $739 million project, and the Trump Organization would have received an ownership slice as well as fees for developing the project, managing the hotel, marketing the residential units and licensing the Trump name. A photograph shows Trump posing with the Chinese investors in his office that March, giving a thumbs-up while clad in his signature red tie.

However on March 26, 2015, the morning after Greenblatt sent the proposal, a broker on the deal, Peter Wu, responded with alarm, saying the proposal skewed from “the basic terms agreed to from our first meeting with Donald,” and suggested that Ivanka Trump had scuttled it because she wanted an ownership stake without putting any of the company’s own money at risk.

“Donald and Ivanka both decided against it, maybe because they were going to save their money for their presidential run or they just didn’t want to put any equity in and wanted to use other people’s money,” said one executive involved in the discussions, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the negotiations were meant to be private. “It was basically an insult.”

The two firms remained in discussions on assorted other properties, including Trump possibly branding an SMI-backed project at 138 East 50th St.

“It was wonderful to meet you in person yesterday. I very much enjoyed our conversation and appreciated getting to know you better. I look forward to spending more time together in the near future!” Ivanka Trump wrote to Tao on May 1, 2015.

Other Trump business relationships with Chinese partners are fully active and are among the main examples plaintiffs in multiple court cases have cited in allegations that the president is violating the Constitution’s “emoluments clause” for accepting payments from foreign governments.

Trump has resigned from his company and said he is focused on the presidency. In court, Justice Department attorneys have defended his company’s dealings and asked that the cases be dismissed. A White House spokesperson and executives at SMI did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

In recent months, two of the Trump Organization’s foreign partners — developers in Dubai and Indonesia, each building residential complexes including a Trump golf course — have announced new partnerships with state-run Chinese companies.

On June 10, Dubai’s Damac Properties announced that the state-run China State Construction Engineering Corporation had been awarded a contract to build roads and infrastructure at the new Akoya Oxygen. Trump will be paid to operate a golf course there, his second in the area, and paid for the use of his name.

The contract with the Chinese-run company was first reported by McClatchy.

In May, Trump’s partner in Indonesia — MNC Corporation — announced that it had signed a construction contract with another state-run Chinese company, Metallurgical Corporation China, for its planned Lido City development. Plans for that project, in a mountainous area of West Java, include a Trump-branded golf course, hotels and villas.

Days later, Trump announced his support for Chinese-backed telecommunications firm ZTE, a departure from his previously aggressive stance toward Chinese industry that prompted Democrats and ethical experts to question whether the two actions were related.

The Trump Organization does not own and is not developing the properties in Dubai and Indonesia. In a statement, the company stressed that the Chinese firms are not direct contractors with the Trumps and are working on separate aspects of the developments from the president’s.

“The recent contract that was awarded by MNC Land is for a theme park project that is totally separate and unrelated to the planned Trump project in Indonesia,” the company said. MNC issued a statement saying that the theme park project “is wholly owned by MNC Land and has no relationship to the Trump Organization.” The company said its deals with Trump were signed in 2015, before he became president.

Nonetheless, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), a lead plaintiff in a lawsuit against Trump for accepting foreign payments, raised the Chinese contract with MNC as an example of deals he said the Constitution requires Congress to approve.

“We can’t approve what we don’t know,” he said.

Other Trump interests in China have not garnered the same headlines.

The Trumps are the landlord to one of China’s top state-owned banks, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, which has leased the 20th floor of Trump Tower since 2008. With about 20,000 square feet, the bank is one of the buildings largest tenants, in a deal that is worth close to $2 million annually according to industry estimates and a bank filing.

Trump told Forbes in 2015 that he “just renewed” the bank’s lease. It is set to expire in October 2019, according to Bloomberg News, a timeline that indicates the companies may have already begun negotiating an extension. Both firms declined to comment.

Trump’s interest in China is long-standing. He began applying for trademarks there in 2005, and in 2012 the Trump Hotel Collection opened an office in Shanghai, its first in Asia. Many of Ivanka Trump’s brand products are still produced there, despite the administration’s focus on American manufacturing.

The response from Congress to concerns about Trump’s business while he is in office remains piecemeal, particularly as no direct link between Trump’s interest in China and his policies has been made. Last month, the government’s top ethics official, David J. Apol of the Office of Government Ethics, responded to an inquiry by more than 60 congressional Democrats saying that their assertions about Chinese support of the Indonesian project “raise serious concerns” — though he said he lacked the authority to investigate.

Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and Marco Rubio (R.-Fla.), members of the Intelligence Committee, made a bipartisan request of the president June 26 to reinstate the ban on ZTE, writing that “the Senate and the U.S. Intelligence Community are in agreement that ZTE poses a significant threat to our national security.”

Meanwhile the global economy waits in anticipation of July 6, the day the Trump administration has said that $34 billion worth of Chinese goods will be subject to new tariffs — a measure the Chinese have already said they will match, potentially triggering a trade war that could metastasize.

Scott Kennedy, of the bipartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies, said to expect the United States and China to “go over the cliff” on Friday and escalate things.

“What we don’t know is if the president has the appetite for a brutal trade war,” he said.

Trump’s motive in levying the tariffs, Kennedy said, was not backing down in the face of a trade imbalance that he made an issue of since his first day on the campaign. He said he hoped the president’s business interests were not a factor.

“There are certainly deep appearances of conflict of interest, and it would be wise to eliminate those conflicts or constrain them as much as possible,” Kennedy said. “But I don’t think those are really at play here. It looks bad, but I don’t think that’s really the issue.”

Staff reporters Jack Gillum and Shibani Mahtani contributed to this report.