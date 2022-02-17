The decision not to invite Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin reflected a disagreement within ASEAN over Myanmar’s lack of cooperation in implementing last year’s five-step agreement. It includes military leaders’ promise to allow a special ASEAN envoy to meet ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others to foster a dialogue aimed at easing the crisis.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The military has cracked down on widespread protests following its takeover. After security forces unleashed lethal force against peaceful demonstrators, opponents of military rule took up arms, and U.N. experts have described the country as being in a state of civil war.

At a news conference, Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, who was appointed the ASEAN special envoy to Myanmar, appeared to express regret that Myanmar was not fully participating in the meeting.

“But for the time being, we want to keep alive the hope, to continue to engage with Naypyitaw, especially the hope to keep trust and confidence alive,” he said, referring to Myanmar’s capital and the ruling generals.

Story continues below advertisement

The deadlock over Myanmar is almost unprecedented for the grouping, whose members have traditionally avoided public criticism of each other and operated by consensus.

Advertisement

Myanmar had spurned an invitation to send a non-political representative instead of the military-appointed foreign minister, saying it “contradicts the principles and practice of equal representation in ASEAN.”

Prak Sokhonn said Myanmar was allowed to listen in as an observer with agreement among the ministers.

He also said he will travel to Myanmar next month to meet with the leader of the military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, Wunna Maung Lwin and political party leaders.

Story continues below advertisement

Prak Sokhonn also said he believes he should meet with Myanmar’s National Unity Government — a shadow civilian administration — even though the country’s military considers it a terrorist organization. All of the civilian leaders are in hiding or in exile.

“If Naypyitaw is not speaking with the NUG, so let the special envoy, as the bridge, as the facilitator, speak with (the NUG),” he said. It would have to be done in a way that did not create friction between the ASEAN envoy and Myanmar’s military government, he said.

Advertisement

Min Aung Hlaing, the military leader, was not invited to last October’s virtual meeting of ASEAN leaders after Myanmar declined to let an ASEAN envoy meet with detained Suu Kyi.

Story continues below advertisement

ASEAN was then chaired by Brunei.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, whose country assumed the rotating chairmanship, has repeatedly declared his interest to resolve the impasse and in January became the first foreign leader to visit Myanmar since the military takeover.

Prok Sokhonn acknowledged that ASEAN has other important issues to discuss, including increased geopolitical tensions and the urgent need to recover from the pandemic.