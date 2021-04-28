Biden is attempting transformative change on a base smaller by far than any of those previous presidents enjoyed, which is what makes the political gamble so big. If he succeeds and the economy roars through 2022 and then the public decides that, rather than concerns about deficits and spending, they prefer a government attending more aggressively to the social inequities, then Biden and the Democrats could prosper. But if things were to go the other way, that could easily put Republicans back in the driver’s seat and allow for the reappearance of Trumpism.